KP Junior Squash Championship entered into last stage

PESHAWAR, May 25 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Boys Squash

Championship entered into the last stage after the completion of the semi-finals of the Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation Wing Commander Tahir was the chief

guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches of three different age groups the players were introduced to him. Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Member Executive Committee Wazirzada, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, PAF Academy coaches and large number of spectators also witnessed the thrilling matches.

In the semi-finals of the Under-11 category top seed Humam Ahmad of PAF

Academy defeated Muhammad Hanif in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-9.

In the second semi-final Yasin Khattak of PAF Academy defeated Rohaid

Asghar of PAF Academy by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the Under-13 category Muhammad Ammad beat Huzaifa Khan in a thrilling

four sets battle. Muhammad Ammad won the first set by 11-6 but he lost the second to Huzaifa at 10-12. When the tally was tied 1-1, Muhammad Hammad, a current Pakistan No. 1 in Under-13 category, came back strongly and won three consecutive sets by 11-7, 11-7 and 11-8.

In the second semi-final promising Muhammad Hamza beat Waheed Khan by

3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9. Hamza fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Waheed Khan to strike back.

In the Under-15 category international Asad Ullah defeated Kashif by

3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-8 while second seed Noor Zaman beat Ali Sher by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-7.