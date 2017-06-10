KP Irrigation Minister calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Senior Minister for Irrigation,
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao called on Finance
Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of
Finance.
Sikandar Sherpao discussed matters relating to the financing
of different projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Pehur High
Level Canal Extension Project, for which a loan agreement has been
signed with the Asian Development Bank.
The Federal Government is also making a financial contribution
for the project which will have positive impact on the development
of the agriculture sector and the welfare of the farming community
in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Mr Dar said that the Federal Government encourages and
welcomes initiatives from the provinces for economic development.
He said that the present federal government has always been
keen to work together with all provincial governments to develop and
support initiatives which enhance the welfare of the general public.
He said that the federal government is currently in the
process of finalizing the budget for FY 2017-18, which would extend
all possible facilitation to people throughout the country including
the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Finance Minister assured Sikandar Sherpao of his full
support for economic uplift schemes in the KP province.
