KP Govt taking pragmatic measures to strengthen economy

PESHAWAR, Feb 24 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the incumbent provincial government is taking priority measures to strengthen the economy of the province for which progress is being made on the establishment of various industrial zones.

The Industrial Zones upon completion would not only promote investment and trade activities but would also provide huge employment opportunities across the province.

Chief Minister said that the establishment making the Rashakai Special Economic, Hattar Economic Zone, Mohmand Marble City, D.I.Khan Economic Zone, Buner Economic Zone functional would prove to be a milestone in economic stability of the province.

He further stated that the present provincial government is providing cheap electricity to its industries through wheeling model which will promote industrialisation at large.

While presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister House Peshawar, the Chief Minister said that the completion of D.I.Khan Expressway and CRBC Lift Canal project under CPEC, will start a new phase of development and prosperity in the southern Districts.

He said that a number of positive reforms have been initiated for strengthening of institutions adding that steps are being taken to exploit and utilize the mines and mineral potential in the province that will play an important role in the provincial economy.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that PTI government is working to improve the life standard of common man. He stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa selected PTI for the second consecutive term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its performance and public friendly policies.

The economic development of the province is the priority of provincial government for which a business friendly environment is being ensured to attract investors.

The Chief Minister stated that the provincial government introduced tourism as an industry and for the first time is establishing a tourism authority to boost and develop the tourist spots. He said that promotion of tourism and other industries will help in generating revenue which will help in economic stability of the province.