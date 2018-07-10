ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government have announced contribution of their three-day salary to the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.
According to Radio Pakistan, fund for the construction of the dams has been established under directive of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to overcome shortage of water and power in the country.
KP govt officers donate three-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams
