KP Govt making embezzlement in Insaf Health Card: Ameer-Muqam

PESHAWAR, May 7 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam Sunday said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not forgive embezzlement of provincial government in Insaf Health Cards.

He said this while addressing a public meeting here at resident of provincial General Secretary of PMLN, Nasir Musazai.

Ameer Muqam alleged that the card has been using with a fake

prescription only for making money. He said that actually this money goes out from the public exchequer which is injustice with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ameer Muqam said he can give a solid proof of embezzlement held in cards. He demanded KP government to take action against those who were involved in embezzlement.

Ameer Muqam asked PTI led provincial government that they came with the name of change so now it was their responsibility to develop health sector.

Ameer Muqam dispelled the impression that any school being closed during his public meeting in Shangla and termed such things a rumour and not based on facts.