KP Govt distributes finance assistance in transparent manner: CM

PESHAWAR, Apr 14 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said the government has evolved a comprehensive strategy for distribution of cash amount among the needy families with transparent manner.

Addressing media men in Charsadda, he said strict action will be taken against those to be found fraudulent in transparent distribution of amount. He said government would reach to all deserving people and would distribute the financial assistance.

He said doctors and paramedical staff were the real heroes of the nation and their services in this critical time will always be remembered.

Mahmood Khan said the testing capacity of coronavirus was being enhanced in the province and the government involving private labs in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited isolation and quarantine centres in district Charsadda and reviewed arrangements made for the corona affected patients.

He said the government measures to create social distancing were part of efforts to protect masses from coronavirus, adding the people should cooperate with the government to wipe out the virus.