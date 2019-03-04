KP govt committed to develop backward areas of the province: CM

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mehmood Khan said Monday the provincial government was taking solid measures to bring backward areas of the province on a par with developed ones by providing them all basic necessities of life.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by MPA Riaz Khan from Buner, the Chief Minister said since he belonged to a backward area, the government was cognizant of the problems and difficulties being faced by the poor people and would take all possible measures to provide all basic necessities of life to those areas.