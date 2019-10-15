KP Govt approves squash courts for higher secondary schools

PESHAWAR, Oct 15 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a mega project regarding construction of squash courts in 20 government higher secondary schools in the province.

Official sources in Sports Department told APP on Tuesday that squash courts would be setup in 20 higher secondary schools in all seven divisions of KP.

Work on the project would commence in current fiscal year, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 250 million. The project has been delivered to Planning and Development Department.