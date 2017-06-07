KP Govt. allocates Rs. 460 mln for social welfare, women development sector

PESHAWAR, June 7 (APP): The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs. 460 million for 33 projects of Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Development in Annual Development Program 2017-18.

Finance MinisterMuzaffar Said Advocate, during his budget speech, said

that 390 million has been allocated for 21 ongoing projects while the remaining 70 million rupees has been earmarked for 12 new projects.

He said that steps would also be initiated by the government to provide

facilities of technical education to orphans and destitute women in welfare centers, stipends for physically challenged and senior citizens and treatment of addicts.

He said that school would be established for deaf and mute children,

purchase of land for providing treatment to drug addicts in Swat, provision of secondary education in Special Education Schools in Divisional Headquarters of the province, establishment of (Bolo) helpline to stop gender based violence, Darul Aman in Chitral, rehabilitation and training centers for transgender community and establishment of vocational centers in Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur, Shangla and Charsadda.