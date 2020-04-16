KP Govt allocates over Rs13bln for relief under Ehsas Program; CM inagurates Corona Testing Lab at Saidu Sharif hospital

SWAT, Apr 16 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Thursday said his Government has allocated over Rs13 billion for relief package under Ehsas Program that would benefit more than 2.1 million deserving families in the province.

Addressing a press conference here, the CM said all deserving families would be provided Rs12,000 under Ehsas Kifalat program.

He said those families, who could not get assistance from Ehsas program would be provided relief from KP Zakat Fund.

He said measures taken by the district administration Swat against coronavirus pandemic was satisfactory, adding we do not want to make anyone jobless and are aware of the problems of dailywagers.

The Chief Minister said implementation on decisions taken during national coordination committee meeting would start from Friday and small businesses included in positive list are being opened to facilitate low income groups.

The Chief Minister said public health laboratory has formally started work in Swat that would help facilitate people of the entire Malakand Division to get Coronavirus testing facility at their doorsteps, adding curently 40 tests are being conducted on daily basis and its capacity would be enhanced by 100 tests on daily basis in a week.

Earlier the Chief Minister along with Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed visited Saidu Sharif hospital where they inaugurated Coronavirus Testing Laboratory.

The CM also visited quarantine centre at Jehanzaib College and isolation centre at PTDC Motel and reviewed arrangements there.

The CM said all measures including relaxation in lockdown was made for safety and facilitation of masses.

He asked people to cooperate with the district administration in fight against Coronavirus.