PESHAWAR, Dec 07 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Friday highlighted the importance of vote saying its judicious use can change the destiny of a nation and help strengthening the norms of democracy.
He expressed these views as a chief guest in a ceremony held
at Governor House in connection with National Voters Day here Friday.
KP governor urges people to understand significance of vote
