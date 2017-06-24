KP governor inquires after health of Parachinar blast victims

PESHAWAR, June 24 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr Iqbal

Zafar Jhagra on Saturday visited Combined Military Hostpital (CMH)

here inquire after the health of those injured in the Parachinar

blasts.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the perpetrators of the blasts were the enemies of humanity and they would be brought to justice.

He said the war against terrorism would continue till the elimination of last terrorist from the country.