KP Governor emphasizes amendments in Universities Act 2012

PESHAWAR, Mar 10 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has emphasized to amend the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 to give boost to academic activities, improve financial management and overall efficiency of all public sector universities in the province.

He was presiding over the high level meeting regarding proposed amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 here Tuesday at Governor House.

The meeting was attended by the Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din, Secretary Higher Education Department Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai and others.

The meeting decided amendments in the Universities Act 2012 to make universities bound to implement the senate decision in letter and spirit and to enhance powers/authority of all Vice Chancellors with growing responsibilities.

The Governor, who is also Chancellor of universities directed higher education department that amendments should be proposed in the Universities Act to reduce financial burden on students, make dress code essential for all varsities, the well reputed staff be posted in Secrecy section.

The amendments were also proposed in the Act that examination papers of one university should be checked from another university with a view to bring transparency in paper marking and to avoid complaints or nepotism in this regard.

The meeting also proposed that administration of the university would be repatriated by the Governor/Chancellor on charges of misconduct, in-efficiency, corruption, moral turpitude or physical or moral incapacity and treasure shall act as agent of the government in all varsities.

The Governor said that the purpose of proposed amendment in the Universities Act 2012 was only to bring overall merit based and transparent system in the affairs of the varsities, asserting that there would be no compromise on the educational standard as it was linked with future of coming generation.