KP Governor directs FDMA to rehabilitate rain affected families of Fata

PESHAWAR July 19 (APP): The Governor KP Engr. Iqbal

Zafar Jhagra has instructed Fata Disasters Management Authority (FDMA) in connection with damages caused to affected families due to recent rainfall in Bajaur Agency, Kurram Agency, South Waziristan and other tribal areas to facilitate and rehabilitate the affected families on urgent basis.

While referring to damages caused by natural disaster in FATA, the

Governor directed the concerned officials to conduct proper survey of the affected areas of FATA to locate destructions or damages caused by recent heavy rainfall, so that no one could be deprived of Government’s aid.

He warned that any delay in this regard will not be tolerated.

The Governor said the people of FATA had given uncountable sacrifices

in past and it is high time to take concrete and imperative steps to support and facilitate people of FATA.