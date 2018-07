PESHAWAR, Jul 22 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakthunkwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Sunday strongly condemned suicide blast on PTI’s candidate for KP assembly and former provincial minister Ikram Ullah Gandapur in which five others sustained critical injuries.

In a condolence message issued here, the Government expressed grief over death of Ikram Gandapur and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.