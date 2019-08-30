KP Governor, CM lead a big rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris of IOK

PESHAWAR, Aug 30 (APP):On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a big rally under leadership of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taken out from Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly and marched on Khyber Road to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The rally was taken out from KP Assembly to Secretariat Chowk was also attended by Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Provincial Ministers, advisers and special assistants to the Chief Minister, MPAs, civil society, government employees, officials of civil secretariat, students, academicians and others people in large numbers.