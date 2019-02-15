KP Governor, CM call on PM

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at Governor House Peshawar on Friday.

They discussed matters pertaining to well being of people of the province. Earlier, both the governor and CM had received the Premier upon reaching at Governor House Peshawar.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiani and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Muhammad Shahzad, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani and on political affairs Naeemul Haq.