ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues pertaining to containment steps of COVID-19 in the province.
During the meeting, other matters including promotion of construction sector and elimination of hoarding were also discussed, PM office media wing in a press release said.
KP Governor, CM call on PM
