ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Saturday called on Interior Minister Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan at Governor House Peshawar.
The Interior Ministry statement said both discussed overall
situation in the country and exchanged views on the political
scenario of KP.
Engr Amir Muqam, Pir Sabir Ali Shah , Senator Salim Zia and
other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were also present in
the meeting.
Earlier the Minister attended passing out parade of 800 new
recruits of Frontier Constabulary (FC) at Warsak, Peshawar.
The statement said Ch Nisar along with other ministers will
visit KP during holy month of Ramazan.
KP Governor calls on Chaudhar Nisar
