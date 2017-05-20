KP Governor calls on Chaudhar Nisar

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Saturday called on Interior Minister Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan at Governor House Peshawar.

The Interior Ministry statement said both discussed overall

situation in the country and exchanged views on the political

scenario of KP.

Engr Amir Muqam, Pir Sabir Ali Shah , Senator Salim Zia and

other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were also present in

the meeting.

Earlier the Minister attended passing out parade of 800 new

recruits of Frontier Constabulary (FC) at Warsak, Peshawar.

The statement said Ch Nisar along with other ministers will

visit KP during holy month of Ramazan.