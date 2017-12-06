KP Cycling Association holds reception for new national champion Faryal, Tanzeel

PESHAWAR, Dec 06 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Wednesday held reception for the promising cyclists – Faryal Aman and Tanzeel Ahmad who clinched the National Women and Men Junior Cycling title in the recently organized National Cycling Championship in Lahore.

President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion. Besides him Secretary KP Cycling Association and International Cyclist Sarmad Khan, Faryal Aman and Tanzeel Ahmad and international cyclist who is going to represent Pakistan in International Cycling event Basit Khan were also present.

Nisar Ahmad while lauded the performance of the cyclists disclosed that Tanzeel won three gold medal in individual 500m dash race, sprint and pursued while Faryal, the promising female cyclist, got one gold, one silver in sprint and 500m individual dash besides winning bronze medal in Elite category of Senior cyclists. She, in the last year, National Championship, won two silver medal as well.

He said the male and female cyclists of the province is winning the 61st, 62nd and 63rd edition of the National Cycling Championship as both Faryal and Tanzeel have got the best cyclist trophies as well.

He said cyclists like international Farman, Basit Ahmad, Miss Haleema have exhibited superb performances both at national and international levels. He said Basit have five international tours and so far he is the top ranking cyclist of the country along with another promising Farman. Both have international credential in various events in Sri Lank, Thailand, Malaysia and now Norway. Haleema, a female cyclist hailing from Peshawar has the honor of winning national cycling gold medal. He disclosed that both the cyclists have 22 days each camp in Lahore. Now our male and female cyclists are among top 10 national ranking. He also appreciated Director General Sports Junaid Khan who allocated a land of 40 kanals of land and now work on preparation of PC-1 is in progress. After valodram facilities in KP, our cyclists would show more potential at national and international levels. DG Junaid Khan also announced cycling academy to be inaugurated at the end of this month. He said more female cyclists coming from Mardan and Charsadda while there are more potential of male cyclists from Dera Ismail Khan to Swat.