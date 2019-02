PESHAWAR, Feb 19 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday appreciated establishment of de-radicalization center (DRC) for the affectees of extremism and terrorism.He said efforts were being made for peace in the country.He said terrorism had gone out of control in the past and had become a challenge, however the security forces backed by the people sacrificed everything to eliminate the menace and restored peace in the region.