KP CM for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

PESHAWAR, Apr 21 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Tuesday directed district administration to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders especially during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them.

Presiding over a meeting of commissioners, regional police officers, district health officers, deputy commissioners and members of provincial assembly through a video conference here, he appreciate the district administrations and all stakeholders for delivering the tasks assigned to them and emphasized upon the need to continue and improve.

He said the challenge of corona pandemic remains there and we need to continuously monitor the situation. He prayed Allah to bless the government with success in the efforts in combating the pandemic.

The CM directed all DCs ensure implementation of SOPs with regard to corona virus at industrial units and mosques especially during the holy month of Ramazan. He also directed MPAs to remain in contact with district administrations and make sure that precautionary measures are not being compromised.

He also directed DC to complete wheat procurement target and there should be no shortage in the holy of Ramazan, adding that price checking should be conducted on regular basis in Ramazan.

Earlier the CM was briefed about the latest situation by the divisional commissioners.