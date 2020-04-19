KP CM directs transparency in posting, transfers of teachers

PESHAWAR, Apr 19 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed the high ups of Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) to ensure utmost transparency in the routine postings, transfers of the teachers under the E-Transfer policy of the department.

He said that all the posting transfers should be made as per the pre-defined formula of the policy.

He has issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department E&SED), said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for E&SED, Akbar Ayub, Secretary E&SED, Nadeem Aslam Chaudry, Director E&SED and other relevant quarters were attended the meeting.

He further directed the authorities of E&SED to ensure the timely completion of home delivery of free text books to the students of public sector schools who have been promoted to next grades in the annual examination so that the students could be kept engaged in educational activities.

The Chief Minister was briefed that home delivery of free text books, result cards and home work schedules to the students of public sector schools promoted to next grades in annual examinations had been started across the province.

It aimed to engage them in educational activities during the closure of schools due to the prevailing corona situation and thus better utilize their precious time. It was added that to ensure timely home delivery of text books to the students while school teachers had been assigned special duties.

The Chief Minister was also briefed about matters related to the posting, transfers of teachers under the E-Transfer Policy of the department.

Regarding the payments of fees in private educational institutions during the lockdown period, it was informed that the managements of private schools had agreed to give a 20% concession to the student paying monthly fee of Rs. 6000 and above, and a 10% concession to the students paying monthly fee less than 6000.

Fee for the month of April and May will be collected separately and no lump sum payment will be made by the students.

Regarding the upcoming examinations of the Secondary School Certificate and Intermediate it was told that the department intended to hold these examinations in the first week of June this year.

All Districts Education Officers have already been issued instructions for taking required measures to ensure social distancing and other preventive measures during the exams.