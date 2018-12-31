KP CM directs taking stakeholders on boards in finalization of laws

PESHAWAR, Dec 31 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for proper brain storming and reviewing all legal aspects of any proposed legislation, enactment or amendment before and during the parliamentary party session to ensure proper fine tuning and taking all stakeholders on board in the finalization of laws. “This practice will address to all the legal lacunas and

complications,” he added.

He was addressing the participants of the meeting at his office Chief Minister

Secretariat Peshawar on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jahgra, Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad

Khan, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmad, Minister

for C&W Akbar Ayub, MPAs of Malakand Division, Additional Chief Secretary

Shehzad Bangash, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadar, Advocate General Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and others concerned Secretaries attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the proposed laws already tabled

in the provincial Assembly.

The participants were taken on board that the proposed legislation for erstwhile PATA

tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would not

have any effect or ramifications on the already in vogue legislation for

Provincially Administrated Tribal Areas (PATA).

The ongoing exercise

would rather give legal cover to the previous legislation. The meeting was

informed that the proposed legislation would not impose tax on PATA but would

ensure its special tax free status.

After the repealing of section 247 of the constitution, the Federal and Provincial laws

stand extended to PATA.

The exemption from taxes to Malakand and PATA extended by the Federal

Government will continue. The previous laws will also continue to be in vogue.

The Chief Minister directed that legislation before tabling in the Provincial

Assembly should have input of all stockholders that would avert any complication

thereafter.

This would also remove any apprehension and the people would know everything and

would own these legislation which are for their benefit.

He reminded the participants of the meeting that PTI had the mandate to protect the

rights of the people. He assured to personally elucidate this legislation making

interpretation of these laws and the good intention on for the benefit of the

people.