KP CM calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP)::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Tuesday

and discussed with him matters pertaining to provincial finances and development.

The prime minister assured all possible support of the federal government to the provincial government. It was also assured

to convene meeting at working group level between the officers nominated by the KP government and the officials concerned in finance division and power division at the federal level.