11-member KP Cabinet takes oath

PESHAWAR, Aug 29 (APP):The 11-member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet took oath as Provincial Ministers at Governor House here on Wednesday.

Acting Governor KP, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani administered oath to the members of newly elected Cabinet of KP during an impressive ceremony here at Governor House.

Those who were administered oath including Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan (Tourism), Shahram Khan Tarkai (Local Government), Taimur Salim Jhagra (Finance), Shakeel Khan (Revenue), Mohibullah Khan (Agriculture), Amjad Ali Khan ( Mineral Development), Hasham Inamullah (Health), Syed Ishtiaq Urmar (Forests), Qalandar Lodhi (Food), Sultan Muhammad Khan (Law) and Akbar Ayub portfolio would be announced later on.

The Acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani congratulated the newly appointed Provincial Ministers and expressed the hope that they would utilize their full energies for betterment of masses and strengthening of their departments.