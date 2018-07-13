KP Cabinet approves security for political leaders, election candidate

PESHAWAR, Jul 13 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Friday approved security to all political leaders and election candidates.

He approved this while chairing the meeting of provincial cabinet and condemned terrorist attack on former federal Minister Akram Khan Durrani.

The Caretaker Chief Minister reviewed security arrangements and directed security forces to remain vigilant during political gatherings, corner meetings and rallies of election candidates.

He further directed to remain in contact with all political leaders and asked them to intimate about their public gatherings or election related activities to arrange special security for them.

The caretaker CM asked the concerned quarters to convince political leaders to avoid holding of several public gatherings at same day and asked them to cooperate with the district administration for their security.

The cabinet meeting strongly condemned Yakatoot and Bannu blasts and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of injured persons.

The cabinet meeting constituted a seven-member committee headed by Fashi-ud-Din to probe Bannu blast and present its report at earliest.

The cabinet also approved compensation for the victims of Bannu blast and directed all medical care including provision of helicopter for critically injured persons.

The initial inquiry report of Yakatoot blast was also presented to the cabinet and the caretaker CM directed to use modern technology to trace out the real motives and culprits behind the heinous crime.

Dost Muhammad directed intelligence sharing among police and other bodies responsible for security and asked SHO of all police station to remain high alert during political gatherings and corner meetings.

The Caretaker CM said that on his request the federal government has ordered return of 3348 Jawans of 86-Platon to KP, while Interior Minister Azad Kashmir has assured to provide 500 well-trained police officials for deployment in KP during elections.

Dost Muhammad said that arrest of facilitators and handlers is imperative for elimination of terrorism and extremism.