KP cabinet approves Rs 4.8 bln development package for tribal districts: Shaukat Yousafzai

Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai addressing a press briefing regarding cabinet meeting at cabinet room Civil Secretariat.

PESHAWAR, Nov 08 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet Thursday approved Rs 4.8 billion for development in newly merged tribal districts and to address the problems of people, Minister for Information KP Shaukat
Yousafzai told media.