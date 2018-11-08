PESHAWAR, Nov 08 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet Thursday approved Rs 4.8 billion for development in newly merged tribal districts and to address the problems of people, Minister for Information KP Shaukat
Yousafzai told media.
KP cabinet approves Rs 4.8 bln development package for tribal districts: Shaukat Yousafzai
