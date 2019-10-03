KP Basketball announced Male, Female players for camp

PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Basketball Association Thursday announced the names of the male and female players for the 20-day long camp for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held here from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019.

This was stated by President KP Basketball Association Muhammad Faqir Awan while talking to the media men here. He said the trials was conducted in the PSB Coaching Center Peshawar wherein hundreds male and female players turned up.

He said a selection committee headed by Raj Mir, a former international basketball, along with Din Muhammad, Riaz Shinwari and Miss Najma thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing their names for the camp.