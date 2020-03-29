KP announces death compensation for frontliners of Corona duty: Ajmal

PESHAWAR, Mar 29 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Sunday decided to pay compensation to bereaved family of employees of all departments deployed on corona duty in case of death from Coronavirus infection.

KP government spokesman Ajmal Wazir, in a media brief, said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has highly appreciated the services of doctors, paramedics, Pak Army, police and other departments in fight against Corona pandemic and announced the government would provide financial assistance to bereaved family if any of the employee get infected due to corona and embraced martyrdom.

He said the provincial government was thankful to all Ulemas, civil society and general public for extending support and cooperation to the government in this hour of tragedy.

Ajmal said the CM is very much concerned about the labour and daily wagers, adding that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Mehmood Khan relief packages would be provided to all at their doorsteps soon.

Referring to media report regarding shortage of wheat and flour in the province, he said the daily wheat demand of KP is 10,000 ton while from KP food department’s wheat supply quota for flour mills is 5,000 ton daily.

He said the government has increased the wheat supply quota for flour mills to 6000 ton daily keeping in view the present situation and has also relaxed wheat supply from Punjab to 5,000 ton daily to meet the demand.

Ajmal said that there is no shortage of wheat or flour in the market as the flour mills have been directed to provide enough stock on daily basis to meet the demand and supply.

He said all the district governments, food and relief departments have been directed to remain vigilant against profiteer and hoarders and ensure provision of wheat and flour to masses during corona pandemic lockdown.

He furthered that in the wake of corona pandemic CM is supervising the situation on hourly basis and issuing directives accordingly from time to time.

At present, he said 180,000 ton of wheat is available with KP food department which is enough for May 1, 2020.

Ajmal said the KP government would get 50,000 N-95 masks from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) by Sunday while other equipments including, gloves and etc have been arrived and provided to health, relief departments and district and Tehsil governments for distribution among doctors, para-medic and other essential staff as well as masses.

Regarding lockdown, the KP Government spokesman said that medical stores, grocery stores, bakers, bank franchise, agriculture’s departments, money transfer shops, courier, specific industrial units, vegetable and fruit shops, petrol and CNG pumps are exempted from the restriction of closure.

Ajmal said KP government has increased the capacity of corona diagnostic test to 500 on daily basis and has allowed two private medical complexes RMI and HMC Peshawar to conduct the tests at their labs.

He said that soon the corona diagnostic testing would start in Bannu, DI Khan and Abbottabad where results would be given within three hours of the test.

He further said that Rapid Response Force has been activated in all districts as per directives of CM and people have been urged to contact on toll free numbers 1700, 0800, 01700 of the force regarding any person or family who has/have come from abroad recently and suffering from symptoms related to corona.

He said at present the corona confirmed cases in KP are 188, suspected 820, negative 195 and result awaiting 345.

He said “We as a nation will soon defeat corona. Ulemas and Civil Society should have to sensitize masses about severity of the situation and about adopting precautionary measures.”