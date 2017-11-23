KP acquires land at Rashakai for setting up industrial zone under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has acquired ten thousand kanal land at Rashakai near Mardan for establishment of industrial zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A spokesman of provincial government talking to Radio Pakistan said that initially fifteen industrial units of food processing, textile and marble will be setup in the zone.

A chinese delegation recently visited the site of the zone and expressed satisfaction over it.

The spokesman said two hundred and fifty youth will be sent to China for technical training.

They will be provided jobs in the industrial zone after completion of the training.