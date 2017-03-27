Kirmani lauds huge participation of people in Hyderabad convention

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr.Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani on Monday lauded the huge participation of workers and people in the convention of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Hyderabad.

Talking to PTV, he said PML-N believes in democracy. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had announced many developmental projects for Hyderabad division, he added.

He said the federal government had announced several projects for Sindh province including Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, Green Line, Thar Coal and others.

Asif Kirmani said law and order situation of Karachi was improved as compared to past and the federal government through effective measures had restored the colors of metropolitan city.

He said investors were showing satisfaction and keen interest to invest in Karachi.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N was welcoming former president Asif Ali Zardari in Punjab and he (Zardari)would look the development works of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He urged Sindh government should follow Shahbaz Sharif development agenda for betterment of the province and people of the area.