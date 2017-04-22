Kirmani asks PTI chief to show sportsmanship after Panama decision

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister Dr. Asif Kirmani on Saturday said that Imran Khan has lost
the Panama match and now he must show sportsman spirit.
In a statement, he said that the one Imran Khan was
distributing sweet and other also not accepting the Joint Investigation
Team (JIT) which was clearly contradiction to his point of view.
He said that the politician using “Tirchi cap” was trying to
follow Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
He also that number of people in a wedding ceremony were more
than a pubic gathering of Asif Ali Zardari.
