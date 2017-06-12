PM calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

JEDDAH, June 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif called on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia here at the Royal Palace on Monday.

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz received the Prime Minister and his delegation upon arrival at the Palace.

The Prime Minister is visiting the Kingdom in the context of prevailing situation among the Gulf States.

He was accompanied by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior officials.

Earlier, upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Makkah Prince Khalid bin Fysal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.