King Salman calls Imran Khan, conveys his felicitation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Saudi King and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud Monday phoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and felicitated him on his party’s victory in the general elections held last month.

During the conversation, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best wishes and lauded the distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He said Saudi Arabia accorded high priority to its ties with Pakistan and was keen to further enhance the close and vibrant bilateral ties.

According to a press release of the PTI central media department, the Saudi King said the people of Pakistan had reposed confidence in the leadership of PTI.

PTI chief Imran Khan thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his good wishes. He said Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in difficult times and they attached high significance to the security of Saudi Arabia. The defence of the Two Holy Mosques is the part of their faith, he added.

The Saudi King extended an invitation to Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia which was accepted. The same gesture was reciprocated by the PTI chief by inviting the Saudi King to Pakistan.

Earlier, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) yesterday, the Saudi King had also sent a cable of congratulations to Imran Khan on the victory of his party in the parliamentary elections of Pakistan.