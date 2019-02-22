King Richards believes more HBL PSL matches in Pakistan the better

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):Former Batting great of West Indies on Friday said the fight Pakistan cricket has had to do since international cricket was suspended at home in 2009 will get over with more and more matches in the country and before the cricket-mad people.

“The holding of more and more matches of the HBL PSL will help in repairing the loss the country suffered due to suspension of international cricket in 2009,”he said.

“What I think is quite encouraging is that I saw the West Indies women’s team recently toured Pakistan,” said Richards about the West Indies’ Eves touring Karachi for a three T20I series against Pakistan women.