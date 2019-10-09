Kim Dong, Huzaifa advance to semifinals of World Junior Tennis C’hips

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):Unseeded Kim Dong Hwan of Korea made major upset of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships when he eliminated top seed Daniel Webb of Great Britain in a three-set thrilling quarterfinal contest at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan also advanced to the semifinal after notching up a straight set victory against Kang Gunuk of Hong Kong.

Shoaib Khan of Pakistan also moved to the last four stage as he eliminated Chen-Yu Lu of Chinese Taipei in a one-sided affair.