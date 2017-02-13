Killing of news cameraman sad incident:DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP): Expressing grief over the killing of

Assistant Cameraman of a news channel in Karachi, Director General

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor

has said it is a sad incident.

He shared his grief with media, Samma Tv and family of Taimoor

Khan on the incident, in a tweet message here on Monday.

Taimoor was killed following the DSNG of the Tv channel that came

under an armed attack of unknown assailants on Sunday.