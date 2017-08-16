Kidney transplant facility in Multan soon: Shehbaz Sharif

MULTAN, Aug 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif said the facility of kidney transplant would soon be

available at Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases.

He said this while talking to reporters after inspection of

the Kidney Institute here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister expressed his dissatisfaction over non-

provision of medicines to some patients as Punjab government was

providing huge funds to the Institute for the treatment of patients.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the administration to reimburse

those patients who were purchasing medicines from the market.

However,some patients informed the CM that they were receiving

medicines from the Institute.

Shehbaz Sharif informed that Punjab government was providing

100 percent free treatment facility at the Institute. He also

said that Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) would check

record of drug store to determine as to how many patients were given

medicines from the pharmacy during the last two months.

The CM suspended three officials including SDO,Xen and

SE Building as they did not remove faults in the Institute’s

Building despite his (CM’s) directions on the matter during his

last visit.

The CM noticed and expressed concern over non-availability

of water in VIP toilet and questioned the availability of basic

facilities in other washrooms. He said that negligence in

provision of healthcare facilities would not be tolerated.

On the occasion,Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education,Khawaja Salman Rafique,MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar,Mayor Multan,Ch Naveedul Haq Aaraen, Commissioner Multan Bilal Ahmed Butt,RPO Sultan Azam Taimuri and other officials were also present.