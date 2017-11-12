Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute to be model in region: CM

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP):A meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute was held under Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday to discuss progress on the project and other important matters.
The meeting expressed satisfaction over the recruitment
process of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the project.
Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said
the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute was the great
project of the service of the distressed humanity and work
should continue on the project with hard work and determination
to complete this project in time and even a single second should
not be wasted to complete this project well in time.
He said kidney and liver patients would get free treatment
and the project would not become standardised project of not only
Pakistan but also the whole region and for that noble cause we
all should work as a team.
He said the Punjab government was spending Rs 19 billion
on the project, therefore competing this project well in time
should be the top priority. The chief minister said such project
of great significance had never been launched in the history of
Pakistan for the patients of kidney and liver diseases.
He said that institute would become role model in the
region and top quality and standard should be ensured in
the institute at any cost. He said the recruitments for the
institute were being made purely on merit and culture that
would be introduced in the institute would be replicated
in other public hospitals of the province therefore a
comprehensive plan should be finalized.
He said nobody would be allowed to create hurdles in the
way of this hospital and the funds from public exchequer were
being spent on the project and its benefit should also reach
the public. He said even single penny was being spent with
honesty and saving of millions of rupees had also been made
in that project like other mega projects and our sole agenda
was to serve the people. He said agenda of serving of humanity
was being advanced and for the completion of this agenda we
should work as a team.
He said that institute would become a centre of excellence
was Asia. He said six hepatitis clinics had been set up in the
province while remaining hepatitis clinics would be established
in time. He said with the establishment of hepatitis clinics
hepatitis patients would get immense benefits and all these
clinics have state-of-the-art facilities.
President Board of Governors Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar gave
a briefing on the project.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhatar said long
journey had been travelled in the short time and this project
is being completed at the fast pace under leadership CM Shehbaz
Sharif. He said the chief minister had provided support at every
step and all recruitments have been made on merit.
Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus
Pasha, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education,
concerning officials, members of Board of Governors and others
were also present on the occasion.
