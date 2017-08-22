Kickboxing C’ship from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The 9th Rawalpindi Divisional

Kickboxing Championship will be staged at Shahbaz Sharif Sports

Complex, Rawalpindi on Thursday (August 24).

According to General Secretary of Rawalpindi Divisional

Kickboxing Association (RDKA) said five teams from Chakwal, Attock,

Jhelum and Rawalpindi will participate in the championship. “Nine

weight categories competitions will be held in the championship

including 32kg, 36kg, 48kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 68kg and 72 kg,”

he said.

The draws of the tournament will be announced on

Wednesday. The meeting of the Organizing Committee will be held on

August 23 under the chairmanship of Qaiser Hussain Mirza in which

all arrangements of the championship will be finalized.

Former Member of the National Assembly and Chairman, Punjab

Sports Board Committee Hanif Abbasi will inaugurate the two-day

championship.

The concluding ceremony of the championship will be held on

August 25.