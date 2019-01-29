Kiani visits NEOC, receives briefing on polio situation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani Tuesday visited the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) and received briefing on current polio situation.

Head of National Polio Programme Dr Rana Safdar informed the minister that 99% targets had been achieved in year’s first polio immunization campaign.

He said despite cold harsh weather, the anti-polio drive remained successful and the polio workers played their role effectively to achieve the targets.