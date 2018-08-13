Khyber Zalmi to clash against Nowshera Zalmi in Twenty20 Cricket Cup final

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP):Khyber Zalmi Green setup final showdown against Nowshera Zalmi in the final of the Jashan-e-Azadi Zalmi Twenty20 Cricket Cup-2018 being played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Former medium pace and head coach Muhammad Akram also witnessed the matches to appraise him about the exiting talent the Cup meant for. In his brief chat, Muhammad Akram said that they are looking after the performance of the players during the event and short-listed talented players out of it.

In the matches played at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, Khyber Zalmi Greens and Nowshera Zalmi Greens took berth into the final. They have qualified for the qualifiers of the Cup from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The final will be played on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. The management and players of Peshawar Zalmi will be present at the final.

During the final, there is a great opportunity for the spectators in the fence to “Catch the ball win Mobile”. The Zalmi Azadi Cup is continued in full swing throughout the region of KP as both Khyber Zalmi Greens and Nowshera Zalmi Greens also took berth into the final rounds from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From the three region finals, 2 of them will have to move to the final rounds. The match played at Jamrud Stadium of the FATA Region was won Khyber Zalmi Greens by defeating Bannu Zalmi Blues by 143 runs. They scored 195 by batting first and bowled the other team out for just 51 runs. Samir Junior and Sami Senior were the star performers with the bat with Zulqarnain taking 5 wickets for Khyber Zalmi Greens. Sameen Gul of Peshawar Zalmi took 1 wicket.

In the Peshawar Region, Nowshera Greens defeated Dir Zalmi by 57 runs. They batted first and put up a total of 153 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Raza Gilani scored 45 runs. In return, Dir Zalmi scored 96 runs and were bowled out courtesy sensational bowling by Umair Alam and Sadiq who took 3 wickets each. The final of the Abbottabad region will take place tomorrow.

The qualifiers will start on the August 14 with the top 2 region teams playing the first qualifier at Arbab Niaz Stadium. The winner will go to the final and the runners-up will play the eliminator with the region’s 3rd position team.

The final will take place on August 15, 2018 at Arbab Niaz Stadium. Peshawar Zalm Chairman, Javed Afridi, Head Coach Muhammad Akram, Superstar bowler of Pakistan Team and Peshawar Zalmi Hassan Ali, Sameen Gul and other Zalmi cricketers will also grace the occasion at the final and prize distribution ceremony. The spectators are requested to come as many surprises are awaiting them with “Catch the ball win Mobile Program. The winner who catches will get the exclusive mobile phone.