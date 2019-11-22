Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night enthralls audience at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night pulled big crowd in Lok Mela here at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Friday.

Leading folk singers and musicians such as Zarsanga, Almas Khalil, Ijaz Sarhadi, Shoukat Mahmood, Hashmat Sehar, Sanam Afreen, Meena Gul, Khalida Yasmin, Afsar Afghan, Khalid Malik, Asfandyar Khattak, Rashid Khan and Muskan Fiaz mesmerized audience during the Musical night.

The traditional Pakhtun dance of swords and Frontier Constabulary (FC) dance group brought by KPK cultural pavilion, was the biggest crowd puller at Lok Mela.

Director, Directorate of Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shama Niamat was the chief guest of musical night. She appreciated the efforts made by Lok Virsa and congratulated them in bringing all colors of country under one roof successfully.

From Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a contingent of over 60 people is participating in the festival. They include Khattak dance group, master artisans in specialized craft fields such as embroidery, metal work, wax printing, Shawl weaving, Khes weaving and wood works and a number of folk artists.

The KPK pavilion also offered varieties of traditional food like `Chappal Kabab’ and `Lamb Karahi’ all washed down with a cup of `Qehwa’ (green tea) at Qehwa Khana.

In close proximity, a `Hujra’ had been created wherein musicians presented folk Pushto music ‘Tank Takor’ whilst playing traditional musical instruments like `Rubab’, Tabla and Harmonium.

A visitor, Farheen Zaheer said, “One can see the glimpses from every corner of Pakistan created in the lush green surroundings of the Shakarparian Hills, contributing significantly to enhance the stature, beauty and landscape of the federal capital.

The festival provides an opportunity to the diplomatic community and residents of the twin cities to have cultural entertainment and to buy handcrafts at reasonable prices. The craftsmen would also get a chance to sell their products.

The festival will culminate with a colorful award ceremony scheduled to take place on November 24 in which cash awards will be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose in full view of the national media. The mela entry ticket will be Rs 50 per head. Daily timings will be from 10am to 9pm.