Khusro vows for early completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP):Federal Minister Ministry of Planning Development and Reform

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar vowed for on time completion of all China Pakistan energy projects including energy, Infrastructure and Gwadar port for development and prosperity.

He said that current CPEC project is continuing their work on the all major project including eastern and western corridor all complete in given time. He said the country has gone throw the economic stability, “We want to achieve the strong foundation for sustainable economic growth and over the year economy growth would on string foundation, he said while addressing the press conference in Press Information Department (PID) here Sunday.