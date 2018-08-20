Khusro Bakhtyar stresses capacity building programs under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday emphasised on capacity building programs and vocational training under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to benefit in different areas of human development.

He was chairing his first meeting after assuming the charge of his portfolio here to have a

briefing on CPEC projects.

Secretary planning Shoaib Siddiqui gave him a comprehensive briefing on current status of

projects and future plans.

The Minister gave directions on focus areas including SEZs and the projects for the

socio-economic uplift of a common man in less developed areas especially in projects of Gawadar.

Meanwhile the Minister chaired another meeting where he was briefed in details of the federal development portfolio and status of Public Sector Development Program funds, releases and

the ongoing projects across the country in different sectors and several initiatives directly managed under the Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform.

Secretary PDR, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui gave a detailed briefing to the Minister on the aforementioned areas.

The Secretary was assisted by the senior officials of the ministry and the project directors of

the initiatives begging executed by the ministry.

While talking to the officials of the ministry, the federal Minister maintained that the government

was all set to make human development, public health, women and child health, nutrition, water

resources and dams, youth, female education, promotion of small scale and large scale business for

the youth, inviting more investment.

Promotion of tourism across the countries, are top priorities of the PTI government and vision

of the Prime Minister, he added.

He urged that the economic and domain experts from the ministry should work hard to achieve

goals and for this purpose they are under obligation to devise short term and long term strategy with clearly defined milestones.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar emphasised that the ministry has to focus only on taking the new initiatives but they have to ensure qualitative delivery and ensure measures which save public money

in a cost effective manner.