Khusro appreciates ADB’s support to mitigate impact of COVID- 19

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday appreciated the support being provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Pakistan, Mrs Xiaohong Yang, called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in his office, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economc Affairs here.

The minister also expressed the hope that economic and financial relations between ADB and Pakistan would cultivate benefits in the future.

Both the sides underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in the areas of financial aid and development projects in Pakistan in wake of COVID-19.