Khushal Riaz reaches Japan Junior Open Quarter final

PESHAWAR, July 25 (APP): Khushal Riaz, resident of Peshawar, defeated Zi

Tao Yu of Hong Kong in junior squash open championship being played in Japan and qualified for quarter final.

According to a press release, Junior open Squash Championship begins in Japan Yokohama where two matches played on the first day of the tournament.

In under 15 category the first match of Khushal Riaz was against the

Japan No-1 Souta Maekawa, which was won by Khushal with 3-0 margin and qualified for next round. The overall score of the match was 11-1, 11-2, and 11-3.

The second round match was played against Zi Tao Yu of Hong Kong in

which Khushal Riaz defeated this experienced player with 3-0 margin.

The total score of the match was 11-5, 11-4, and 11-6. Khushal make

up-set when he defeated the second seed of the tournament with high margin. He will play quarter final on Wednesday to represent the country.

In under-17 category Pakistani squash player Uzair Shaukat defeated

Japan player Takaki Yamauchi with 3-0 margin after an interesting competition. In next round Uzair played his match against Japan top seed Keito Masui in which he defeated him with 3-0 margin.

Thus both players from the country qualified for quarter final in two

important categories.