Khurram vows to facilitate textile sector for competitiveness

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Textile, Eng.
Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said priority of the government would facilitate the textile sector for competitiveness and to enhance
the country’s exports.
“We want to revive the confidence of textile sector through
“Trade Enhancement Package” amount of Rs.162 billion for the textile
industry,announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif”,he
informed Senate Standing Committee on Textile Industry here in
parliament lodges.
The Senate Standing committee on textile industry was chaired
by Senator Mohsin Aziz.
He informed the committee that finance Minister, Ishaq Dar has
assured to pay duty drawbacks timely though ” Trade
Enhancement Package”.
Khurram said that “We are committed for the revival of textile
industry and to providing enabling environment for textile sector”.
The committee has given recommendations to the government, for proper execution of “Trade Enhancement Package” for the textile industry.
The committee stressed the need for protecting local textile
industry to enhance exports volume of the country.
In meeting Chairman All Pakistan textile Mills Association
(APTMA), Amir Fayyaz sheikh said that government must support the
textile industry for export led growth.
He informed the committee that now trade deficit is big
challenge for country and stresses the need for providing facilities to the
textile sector.
He stressed to enhance the regional trade for competing to
other regional countries in textile sector and asked to authorities
concerned to resolve the genuine problems of the industry.
Chairman APTMA demanded for proper implementation on PM export
enhancement package to facilitate the textile industry.
Senator Saleem Mandviwala,Sherry Rehman,Khushbakh
Shujat,Nasreen Jalil,Secretary Commerce Hassan Zafar and
representative of APTMA attended the meeting.
