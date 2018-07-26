Khurram Shahzad of PTI wins NA-52 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-52 Islamabad-I by securing 64,690 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Afzal Khokar of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian stood second by securing 34,072 votes and Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry grabbed third position with 33,519 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 64.26%.